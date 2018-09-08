Pride and points at stake for Connacht

By John Fallon

Connacht hope to get their season up and running and bring a three-match losing run against Zebre to and end at the Sportsground this afternoon.

But backs coach Nigel Carolan accepts there are a few areas they will need to improve on if they are to get their first PRO14 win of the season.

They seemed poised to get the Andy Friend era off to a winning start at the Sportsground last weekend when they led by nine points going into the final quarter against a Glasgow side who had a man in the bin. But they got caught by a late rally inspired by Scottish full-back Stuart Hogg and came out the wrong side of a 27-26 scoreline.

“There were a couple of lapses in defence which were uncharacteristic because that is something we pride ourselves on,” said Carolan.

“In the three pre-season games there was great energy, the systems are sound but when a couple of players knock off for a second or two a quality team will pick you off.”

Now they get a chance to bounce back immediately against a Zebre side coached by Michael Bradley, who spent seven seasons at the Sportsground.

But Carolan said they need to step up to the mark in a number of areas if they are to prevent a fourth successive loss to the Parma side.

“Another area (of concern) was our restarts. We felt that any time we got our nose in front we had momentum but unfortunately we let Glasgow back in too easily by dropping the restarts. We have put a big focus on that this week and hopefully we will come some way to rectifying some of those because we know that will be a target area of Zebre,” added Carolan.

Former Brumbies and Rebels flanker Colby Fainga’a is poised to make his debut off the bench in a side which shows four changes from that which was pipped 27-26 by Warriors. There is just one change at the back with Eoin Griffin coming in at outside centre for Tom Farrell.

Up front Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux take over in the second row from James Cannon and Ultan Dillane. Sean O’Brien returns from injury and slots in at openside flanker with former Irish U-20 captain Paul Boyle switching to No.8 in place of Eoin McKeon, who was injured in the opening half against Glasgow.

CONNACHT:

T O’Halloran, C Kelleher, E Griffin, K Godwin, M Healy, J Carty, C Blade, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux, S O’Brien, J Butler, P Boyle.

Replacements:

S Delahunt, C O’Donnell, D Robertson-McCoy, J Cannon, C Fainga’a, K Marmion, C Ronaldson, N Adeolokun.