Premier County consider Cummins’ credentials for hot-seat

Brendan Cummins is favoured by a number of high-ranking Tipperary officials to take over from Michael Ryan as the new senior hurling manager.

Although there remains support for William Maher and Liam Cahill who leads the U21s into All-Ireland semi-final battle against Galway this evening, the Irish Examiner understands figures involved in the selection process are keen to sound out the former goalkeeper about his interest in the position.

Cummins, who has also been linked with the vacancy left by Derek McGrath in Waterford, has not made his intentions known but has been involved as a coach with Kerry most recently as well as Laois.

Speaking about him on Monday, Cummins’ former team-mate Eoin Kelly said the 43-year-old would “drop everything” to take over as Tipperary manager.

Retired since 2013, Cummins’ astute observations have made him one of hurling’s leading pundits and he co-commentated for RTÉ in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final replay between Galway and Clare.

As a financial planning consultant with AIB, the Ballybacon-Grange man works in the same field as previous managers like Ryan, Liam Sheedy, and Nicky English. The five-time All-Star and two-time All-Ireland winner finished second in last Saturday’s M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada final in Co Louth.

Tipperary’s last two managers had previously been selectors under Sheedy but it is not believed that either of the outgoing assistants to Ryan, Conor Stakelum or John Madden, are keen to take on the mantle after stepping down with Ryan. Underage All-Ireland winning managers Maher and Cahill remain contenders, though, and could be interviewed if they are willing to allow their names go forward.

On Sunday, 2010 All-Ireland winning manager Sheedy ruled himself out of returning to the post. “It’s a massive appointment but that job will be hotly contested because they’ll still be one of the favourites for the Munster Championship and for major honours next year,” he said on The Sunday Game.

“Whether it’s me or Nicky English, there’s always going to be names like that bandied around but ultimately, it’s a massive, massive commitment and they’ll need a bit more spare time that I have.”