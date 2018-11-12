Portlaoise profit from wind and end Moorefield’s reign

Portlaoise 1-14 - 1-11 Moorefield

By Ger McNally

Moorefield’s reign as Leinster champions ended at the hands of Portlaoise following a hard-fought contest in Newbridge yesterday.

The throw in to start the game was greeted by horrendous weathers conditions and the strong wind favoured Portlaoise for the first half. The pouring rain, though, favoured neither side but it was Portlaoise who dealt better with the hand dealt by the weather gods.

Three points from captain Paul Cahillane helped Portlaoise into a 0-4 to 0-1 as Moorefield turned in a strangely error-strewn opening ten minutes.

The home side gradually settled into the game and after Graham Brody saved smartly at his near post to deny Eddie Heavey, the Portlaoise goalkeeper was again called into action in the 20th minute to keep out Ronan Sweeney’s shot after a typically powerful run, although Niall Hurley-Lynch did manage to put the rebound over the bar.

Just as it seemed that Moorefield were finding their feet, Portlaoise struck with a goal in the 21st minute.

Moorefield goalkeeper Tom Corley had already looked unconvincing on a couple of occasions under the high ball and failed to clear his lines once Conor Boyle dropped a long ball into the square and Craig Rogers capitalised to hit the net to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

That gave Portlaoise a huge lift and they enjoyed a good end to the half with the likes of Kieran Lillis and Ricky Maher adding their names to the scoresheet as they stretched their lead to 1-8 to 0-4 by the break.

The strong wind that had been behind Portlaoise in the early stages died slightly by the time of the second period and instead it was Moorefield who whipped up the storm. They needed to hit the ground running after the break and they certainly did that with a point from talisman Ronan Sweeney and then a 35th-minute Hurley-Lynch goal after Brody failed to hold on to Eddie Heavey’s shot.

That left just three between the sides but Portlaoise’s response was the stuff of champions. Brian McCormack and Paul Cahillane (2) pointed in the space of three minutes to wipe out the impact of Hurley-Lynch’s goal.

That left Moorefield with a massive uphill task but they took that in their stride and scored four of the next five points to leave just three in it with ten minutes to play.

They were always chasing the game though and couldn’t cut that three-point gap any tighter. Indeed they were indebted to replacement goalkeeper Ian McDonnell for keeping out Scott Lawless’ close-range 55th-minute effort.

There were was a strange ending to the game with a series of mistakes on both sides. Gareth Dillon fisted over in the 57th minute to put four between the teams but Portlaoise missed a number of chances to kill the game. Moorefield though were guilty too often of a misplaced final pass as they went in search of comeback.

Éanna O’Connor scored an injury-time free to give them a lifeline and there was late drama when Ian Meehan looked to be possibly dragged down inside the square, while Brody also needed to keep out a toe-poked Sweeney effort.

In truth, an equalising goal would have flattered Moorefield over the course of the game and Portlaoise can look forward to a semi-final against Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes with a great deal of belief following an impressive win.

MOOREFIELD: T Corley; L Callaghan, L Healy, M Dempsey; K Murnaghan, A Durney, J Murray; D Flynn, A Masterson; C O’Connor, R Sweeney 0-2, E Heavey 0-2; É O’Connor 0-4(1f), A Tyrrell 0-2f, N Hurley-Lynch 1-1. Subs: I Meehan for Flynn, 30; I McDonnell for Corley, h/t; S Healy for Murnaghan, 38; J Philips for C O’Connor, 57; M McDermott for Heavey, 59.

PORTLAOISE: G Brody; F Flanagan, D Seale, Chris Finn; Colin Finn, C Healy, D Holland; C McEvoy, K Lillis 0-1; G Dillon 0-1, C Boyle, C Rogers 1-2 (1f); P Cahillane 0-7(3f), B McCormack 0-2, R Maher 0-1. Subs: B Glynn for Rogers, 45; S Lawless for Maher, 53.

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).