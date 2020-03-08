Women's sport: How the media are doing and how the media must improve

Nora Stapleton, Gráinne Dwyer, Therese O'Callaghan, and Eamon Ryan join Tony Leen for a special International Women's Day podcast.

Former Ireland international rugby player and women's sport lead at Sport Ireland Nora Stapleton, Irish basketball international Gráinne Dwyer, All-Ireland camogie winner and Irish Examiner journalist Therese O'Callaghan, and 10-time All-Ireland winner ladies football manager Eamon Ryan discuss:

- The need for women to support women.

- The lack of female sportswriters.

- The different tones of reporting on male and female sport.

- Drop-off rates from girl's sport.

- Coaching the person rather than the gender.

