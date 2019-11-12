News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The making of Munster: Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 1

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 11:00 AM

Retired Munster CEO Garrett Fitzgerald on two decades in the province's hotseat. From grappling with professionalism's new dawn to building the Munster brand. From navigating a roadmap to Europe to growing an extraordinarily committed fanbase.

In part 1 of an exclusive interview with Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen, Fitzgerald talks highs and lows, the best and the worst.

From Rassie Erasmus and Felix Jones right back to the pain of 1999. But was it better in the long run Munster didn't win that first Heineken Cup final?

He describes how an extraordinary group came together to chase an odyssey and explains how Munster changed people's lives.

Munster wanted Nienaber to succeed Erasmus as head coach before Boks intervened

