The Larry Tompkins Story Part 1: The madness, the passion, and the need to win

From Kildare to New York, from Castlehaven to Cork, an exclusive two-part podcast celebrating Larry Tompkins' induction into the GAA's Hall of Fame, the first Cork footballer to receive the honour.

Larry Tompkins with Irish Examiner Sports Editor Tony Leen

Part 1 takes in...

The foul tackle that left him in a coma and fearing his career was over

The hunger for improvement that left him scouring the country for a gym. And the talent that saw him entrusted with Kildare hopes at 17

The row that meant he left Kildare football behind for good

Life in New York where his scoring feats at Gaelic Park were the stuff of legend

And the lure of Ireland and the Castlehaven factor. The fanatical men who brought him home

And much more....