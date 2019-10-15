The Larry Tompkins Story Part 1: The madness, the passion, and the need to win

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 12:40 PM
From Kildare to New York, from Castlehaven to Cork, an exclusive two-part podcast celebrating Larry Tompkins' induction into the GAA's Hall of Fame, the first Cork footballer to receive the honour.
Part 1 takes in...
- The foul tackle that left him in a coma and fearing his career was over
- The hunger for improvement that left him scouring the country for a gym. And the talent that saw him entrusted with Kildare hopes at 17
- The row that meant he left Kildare football behind for good
- Life in New York where his scoring feats at Gaelic Park were the stuff of legend
- And the lure of Ireland and the Castlehaven factor. The fanatical men who brought him home
And much more....
