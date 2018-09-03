Home»Sport

Stand by for seven in a row but Dubs still good for the game

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 05:07 PM

Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen asks where now for Dublin and football after the four in a row was completed. Plus we hear Jim Gavin tackle the drive for five question.

Tony Leen can see why Dublin’s dominance is boring but believes the standards they are setting are ultimately good for Gaelic football.

He doesn’t agree that their dominance is rooted in finance and population but he can see Jim Gavin’s side add another three titles in succession to their current haul.

And he believes a drop in Dublin’s standards is the only way the gap to the rest can be bridged in the short term. Though hunger won't be a problem next year with the elusive five in a row on the table.

He describes the awe other managers in the game have for Jim Gavin who, he says, is setting a new bar for managerial excellence in an amateur environment.

And he sees a little history repeating in the coming years as football returns to a 70s vibe - with a dominant Dublin being hunted down by a young, emerging Kerry team.

PLUS: We hear some of Jim Gavin’s post-match thoughts following Sunday’s game, including his response to the drive for five question.


KEYWORDS

GAA

Related Articles

Check out these heartwarming pics of the Dublin footballers visiting kids in Temple Street

'It is team, team, team' - Jim Gavin credits 'collective ethos' for Dublin's four-in-a-row

Mickey Harte: Our boys deserve credit for avoiding 'battering' in final

Jack McCaffrey claims first Man of the Match award

More in this Section

Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath called up for Republic of Ireland U21s

Tottenham to host Manchester City and three Champions League games at Wembley

Lionel Messi absent from FIFA men's player of the year shortlist

Diego Costa withdraws from Spain squad to face England in Nations League


Today's Stories

A touch of parish pride in northern Spain

Someone now needs to step out from the pack

Good structure is laudable, but it won’t get you up the steps of the Hogan Stand

Declan Rice's silence means controversy rumbles on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »