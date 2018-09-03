Stand by for seven in a row but Dubs still good for the game

Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen asks where now for Dublin and football after the four in a row was completed. Plus we hear Jim Gavin tackle the drive for five question.

Tony Leen can see why Dublin’s dominance is boring but believes the standards they are setting are ultimately good for Gaelic football.

He doesn’t agree that their dominance is rooted in finance and population but he can see Jim Gavin’s side add another three titles in succession to their current haul.

And he believes a drop in Dublin’s standards is the only way the gap to the rest can be bridged in the short term. Though hunger won't be a problem next year with the elusive five in a row on the table.

He describes the awe other managers in the game have for Jim Gavin who, he says, is setting a new bar for managerial excellence in an amateur environment.

And he sees a little history repeating in the coming years as football returns to a 70s vibe - with a dominant Dublin being hunted down by a young, emerging Kerry team.

PLUS: We hear some of Jim Gavin’s post-match thoughts following Sunday’s game, including his response to the drive for five question.