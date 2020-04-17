Sports podcast: Sweden taking a different course on Covid-19, but GAA club following Croke Park

Only time will tell if Sweden's approach to battling the coronavirus was the right strategy.

Officials there have taken a more lenient than lockdown approach to the disease.

Though large gatherings are banned and people are asked to work from home, primary and secondary schools remain open as do gyms, bars and restaurants — once social distancing is observed.

Colm O'Connor spoke to the chairman of Stockholm Gaels, Philip O'Connor, about the approach and why the GAA club are following Croke Park guidelines in terms of training sessions.





