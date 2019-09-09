News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Former Cork City players Neal Horgan and Darren Murphy interview FAI General Manager Noel Mooney about the League of Ireland's future.

When Neal and Noel were roommates in their Cork City days, they shared frustrations about the FAI's lack of vision for the national league.

Neal calls it 'neglect', Noel prefers 'lack of love'.

Neal's anger hasn't abated. But what is going to change? And will Noel Mooney be around to supervise that change?

He makes his case why Minister Shane Ross is wrong to want him to return to UEFA.

And he shares some fascinating insights into the League's turbulent history, including how an IRFU style central contracts solution was on the table, before the Vantage Club ticket scheme collapsed and recession hit.

Mooney also recalls his Cork City days when he lodged with club legend, the late Noelle Feeney, for three years.

He says selling tickets for Cup finals he was playing in gave him a feel for what a community club should be. And was just the education that prepared him for a career at Uefa.

By the end of an enthralling chat, Horgan's rage at what he sees as years of betrayal by the FAI may not quite have subsided. But he and Mooney are on the same page when they insist the League must now become the FAI's priority.

READ MORE

McCarthy won’t kill Kenny’s qualification hopes by taking his Under-21 players

More on this topic

#AllianzLeague Podcast: Ronan McCarthy hits back, the old Tommy Walsh returns and is Kiely ok with defeat?#AllianzLeague Podcast: Ronan McCarthy hits back, the old Tommy Walsh returns and is Kiely ok with defeat?

GAA Podcast: Limerick raise the bar, Kilkenny worries, Dalo's Harty memories, Clare's flawed tacklingGAA Podcast: Limerick raise the bar, Kilkenny worries, Dalo's Harty memories, Clare's flawed tackling

TOPIC: Sports podcast

More in this Section

Danny Cowley takes over at HuddersfieldDanny Cowley takes over at Huddersfield

FA seek to build on high-profile opening weekend in WSLFA seek to build on high-profile opening weekend in WSL

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?

No injury worries for England ahead of Kosovo clashNo injury worries for England ahead of Kosovo clash


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »