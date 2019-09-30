News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RWC19 Podcast: The Japan inquest. ‘Only so many times you can bounce back before getting a headache’

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis pick the bones out of Ireland's World Cup meeting with Japan. And we hear from CJ Stander on Ireland's options and stadium humidity.

- Abysmal Ireland but Japan credentials can’t be dismissed

- Do Ireland need a plan B, C or D?

- Have Japan revealed the template for dealing with Ireland?

- The leadership vacuum in Sexton's absence

- CJ Stander on Jordi Murphy and dealing with Japan's sweatboxes

- No need for full metal jacket v the Russians? Or are those famous last words?


