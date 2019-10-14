RWC Podcast: Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis look ahead to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Plus Johnny Sexton on negativity back home and his belief that Ireland have already had their customary World Cup no-show.

In association with Nissan Ireland.

The lads also discuss the resilience the host country has shown in the wake of Typhoon Hagibis and wonder how much more is left in Japan's World Cup odyssey.

Is there a danger there isn't much more in the tank, emotionally, ahead of the clash with South Africa?

As for Ireland-New Zealand, Irish players are beginning to hit form at the right time, with the likes of CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier outstanding against Samoa.

New Zealand expects Beauden Barrett to explode from here on in, but Simon and Brendan believe some question-marks still hang over the All Blacks.