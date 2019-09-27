Rugby World Cup Podcast: Jack's rise. Japan going all in. Lawlessness fills the week one lull

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis look ahead to Ireland's World Cup meeting with Japan, along with local journalist Rich Freeman.
In association with Nissan Ireland.
- No media training in sight as refreshing Blossoms talk themselves up
- Is this a legacy of the Eddie Jones era?
- The meteoric rise of Jack Carty continues
- Farrell making himself at home in the centre
- Old heads restored
- Elsewhere, refereeing controversy has overshadowed a low-key week,
which has featured some bizarre lawlessness
- And Uruguay aside, none of the minnows have closed any gaps