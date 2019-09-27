News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rugby World Cup Podcast: Jack's rise. Japan going all in. Lawlessness fills the week one lull

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Jack's rise. Japan going all in. Lawlessness fills the week one lull
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 12:32 PM

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis look ahead to Ireland's World Cup meeting with Japan, along with local journalist Rich Freeman.

- No media training in sight as refreshing Blossoms talk themselves up

- Is this a legacy of the Eddie Jones era?

- The meteoric rise of Jack Carty continues

- Farrell making himself at home in the centre

- Old heads restored

- Elsewhere, refereeing controversy has overshadowed a low-key week,

which has featured some bizarre lawlessness

- And Uruguay aside, none of the minnows have closed any gaps


RWC2019

