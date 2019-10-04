Rugby World Cup Podcast: 'It's beginning to look like Scotland was the blip'

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis try hard to extract the positives from Ireland's scrappy World Cup win over Russia.

But get the sinking feeling we're going to be back home after the quarter-final.

- Ireland stick to the script after Russia, but do they protest too much?

- Struggling with the basics

- Aki's errors symptomatic of a team lacking focus?

- At least Fukuoka is nice...

- And if we can cut out simple mistakes, is the only way up?

- Injury latest

- And should Schmidt have played a Zebo exemption card?