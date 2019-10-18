News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Buying into the confidence in the air around Irish camp

By Larry Ryan
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 03:04 PM

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis look ahead to the World Cup quarter-final meeting with New Zealand.

In association with Nissan Ireland.

- Schmidt's plan may not be as predictable as the All Blacks seem to think

- The feelgood factor may have gone undetected back home but Ireland are bullish

- Simon reckons Ireland are going to do it, but a near faultless performance is needed

- Elsewhere, South Africa's physicality may be too much for spent Blossoms

- Fast Eddie Jones is showing his full hand - and it's too strong for Wallabies

- Superb Wales can banish the mutinous French


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Malcolm O'Kelly: Discipline to decide Ireland's quarter-finalMalcolm O'Kelly: Discipline to decide Ireland's quarter-final

Japan boss Joseph ready for live show after earlier ‘rehearsal’Japan boss Joseph ready for live show after earlier ‘rehearsal’

How All Blacks handed the keys to Generation YHow All Blacks handed the keys to Generation Y

Goodhue and Lienert-Brown 'can get us off to a great start' against Ireland, says All Blacks assistant coachGoodhue and Lienert-Brown 'can get us off to a great start' against Ireland, says All Blacks assistant coach

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast