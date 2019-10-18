Rugby World Cup Podcast: Buying into the confidence in the air around Irish camp

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis look ahead to the World Cup quarter-final meeting with New Zealand.

- Schmidt's plan may not be as predictable as the All Blacks seem to think

- The feelgood factor may have gone undetected back home but Ireland are bullish

- Simon reckons Ireland are going to do it, but a near faultless performance is needed

- Elsewhere, South Africa's physicality may be too much for spent Blossoms

- Fast Eddie Jones is showing his full hand - and it's too strong for Wallabies

- Superb Wales can banish the mutinous French