Renault join the podcast drive

A DRIVEN TEAM: Top pundits John Divilly, Mike Quirke, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, and Patrick Kelly at the launch of the ‘Irish Examiner’ GAA Championship Podcast at Keary’s Renault dealer, Kinsale Road roundabout, Cork.
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The Irish Examiner is proud to announce that Renault, official car partner of the GAA, is the exclusive sponsor of our GAA Championship podcast.

With All-Ireland winners Anthony Daly, a Renault brand ambassador, and Mike Quirke in the presenting chairs, listenership of the GAA podcast has grown by more than 400% this summer and the shows have regularly topped the iTunes sports charts.

Before every show, Daly’s one instruction to guests is to ‘just puck it around’. And his and Quirke’s relaxed style has drawn some compelling chat from a host of star guests, including Ger Cunningham, Brian Cuthbert, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Derek McGrath, John Divilly, TJ Ryan, Brian Hogan, Ken Hogan, Patrick Kelly, Oisín McConville, and Donncha O’Connor.

And there’s the odd wild pull, too, from the Irish Examiner’s team of award-winning writers, including Michael Moynihan, John Fogarty, Eoghan Cormican, and Brendan O’Brien.

According to Gemma Kelleher, head of Examiner Group Media Solutions: “We are delighted to have Renault on board, as sponsor of our GAA podcast. This sponsorship is an endorsement of the strength of our GAA podcast and testament to the hard work put in by our sports team, who continue to invest in the development of our GAA offering, for our GAA-mad audience.”

    You can listen to the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, in association with Renault, every Monday on iTunes, Soundcloud, and at irishexaminer.com/podcast. And there’s a bonus ‘Extra-Time’ show every Thursday.

