Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs

Monday, August 05, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the final weekend of Super 8 action and preview next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals.

- Phenomenal Mayo and their intangible qualities

- Have we seen the Connolly and Brogan swansong?

- Dubs' strength in depth debunked

- Tyrone system changes, the head ruling the Harte and thinking ahead

- Can Kerry's defensive weaknesses be compensated for?

- Patience needed with Cork youngsters

And former Kildare boss Cian O'Neill on why he couldn't leave the house for four days after one defeat.

