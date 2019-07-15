Quirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for Cork

Patrick Kelly and Oisín McConville review the weekend's Super 8 action with Mike Quirke. In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.
- Kerry's leaders stand up
- After Clifford and Geaney, who is the third banana?
- Mayo lifeless in the Killarney sun
- Cillian O'Connor could double the scoring record
- Diarmuid Connolly's return and the "sickening" options at Jim Gavin's disposal
- But Dublin have two 'irreplaceables'
- Rock playing with a chip on his shoulder
- Patrick Kelly encouraged by Cork performance by what now?
- Is Oisín being harsh on Roscommon?
- Donegal put the foot down
- The Super 8s have taken off, a Castlebar showdown would be ideal