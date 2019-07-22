Quirke’s football pod: Shane Lowry in Croker. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?

Patrick Kelly and Mike Quirke review the Super 8 weekend with the Irish Examiner's Colm O'Connor.

- A potential Shane Lowry reception at Croke Park

- Patrick Kelly sees the positives for Cork football

- Future of the Super 8s? Group stages at an earlier stage of the competition?

- More provincial venues would bring extra excitement

- Castlebar the place to be for the bank holiday weekend

- Addressing the fixture issues and club player woes

- Team selections and dummy line-ups need to be sidelined