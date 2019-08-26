Quirke's All-Ireland Final Preview: Kerry's matchups; The Fenton factor; Walsh wildcard; Gough controversy

Declan O'Sullivan, Ray Cosgrove, and Oisín McConville preview the All-Ireland football final with Mike Quirke.
- Big match routing: throwing teabags on the bus
- Fenton the Dublin engine. Is Jack Barry the man to dismantle?
- Who does Tom O'Sullivan pick up?
- Cooper the best defender in the country? Does he take Clifford?
- Dublin's player-driven approach
- Must Shane Ryan go long?
- Dubs fantastic but not robots - the five-in-a-row factor
- Do Kerry go for broke?
- The Gough question. The best ref. But has the controversy helped Kerry?