Quirke's All-Ireland Final Preview: Kerry's matchups; The Fenton factor; Walsh wildcard; Gough controversy

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 04:02 PM

Declan O'Sullivan, Ray Cosgrove, and Oisín McConville preview the All-Ireland football final with Mike Quirke.

- Big match routing: throwing teabags on the bus

- Fenton the Dublin engine. Is Jack Barry the man to dismantle?

- Who does Tom O'Sullivan pick up?

- Cooper the best defender in the country? Does he take Clifford?

- Dublin's player-driven approach

- Must Shane Ryan go long?

- Dubs fantastic but not robots - the five-in-a-row factor

- Do Kerry go for broke?

- The Gough question. The best ref. But has the controversy helped Kerry?

