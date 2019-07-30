News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Podcast: Ruby Walsh talks racing, retirement and the Galway Races

By Tommy Lyons
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Looking ahead to the thetote.com Galway Plate and the Guinness Galway Hurdle – the twin features of this week’s Galway festival – Ruby Walsh talks to racing correspondent Tommy Lyons.

Irish Examiner columnist Walsh, who retired from the race riding earlier this year, is enjoying life after the saddle and has no regrets about making that decision following his success on Kemboy in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

In relaxed form as he embraces a very different Galway festival for him, his greatest concern this week is not choosing the right one for himself to ride but picking the right one for punters. He has trawled the formbooks to give listeners his best bets for the feature races, and you can listen to his in-depth analysis here.

