Podcast: How a teenage Kerry kicker went from Castleisland GAA to college football with Georgia Tech

Podcast: How a teenage Kerry kicker went from Castleisland GAA to college football with Georgia Tech
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 06:24 PM

David Shanahan is chasing a football dream, not in the green and gold but in the gridiron of American College Football. He spoke to Colm O'Connor.


