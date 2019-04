Michael Dorgan talks to New York GAA stalwart Seamus Smith ahead of Mayo's visit to Gaelic Park in the Bronx.

Therese O'Callaghan assesses camogie's appetite for change after this weekend's 'feedback forum' on the playing rules.

Plus Michael Moynihan on Dara Ó Cinnéide’s new RTÉ series GAA Eile, which asks, among others things: who owns the GAA?