Mike Quirke's replay podcast: Dubs add personality to history. A new failing hurts Kerry

Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Tony McEntee join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the All-Ireland final replay. In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.
- Is the five-in-a-row actually a monkey off Dublin's back?
- Will they now get even better?
- How the Dubs adjusted to the problems Kerry set
- The rabbit in Kerry's hat didn't produce the magic
- The Dubs' ability to recover in possession
- Missing goal chances has become a Kerry issue
- Con O'Callaghan's brilliant foul
- Cluxton going would be the only gamechanger