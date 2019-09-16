News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mike Quirke's replay podcast: Dubs add personality to history. A new failing hurts Kerry

By Larry Ryan
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 01:18 PM

Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Tony McEntee join Mike Quirke and Tony Leen to review the All-Ireland final replay. In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Is the five-in-a-row actually a monkey off Dublin's back?

- Will they now get even better?

- How the Dubs adjusted to the problems Kerry set

- The rabbit in Kerry's hat didn't produce the magic

- The Dubs' ability to recover in possession

- Missing goal chances has become a Kerry issue

- Con O'Callaghan's brilliant foul

- Cluxton going would be the only gamechanger

