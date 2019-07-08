Mike Quirke's Football Show: Mayo never boring. How Cork changed. Fixing the fouling carnage

Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Patrick Kelly and John Divilly review the football weekend with Mike Quirke. In association with Renault Ireland, official GAA car partners.

- The bravery of James Horan to give up comfort of studio

- At least we're back talking about Cork

- Tyrone always learning on the long road

- Meath this year's Roscommon?

- A chink in Dublin's armour, but their athleticism will shock Cork

- The madness of the last 10 minutes. How can we wipe this stain of Gaelic football

- Culture of disrespect for refereeing.