News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

GAA Podcast: Using the shutdown — Dr Ed Coughlan on the benefits of practice when you can't train

GAA Podcast: Using the shutdown — Dr Ed Coughlan on the benefits of practice when you can't train
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 06:21 PM

Dr Ed Coughlan discusses how athletes and coaches can use the unprecedented shutdown on collective training to reset and reeducate and come back better.

Ed (@DrSkillAcq) has vast experience on GAA touchlines as well as working as a practice coach with top golfers all over the world. He lectures in sports science at CIT and UCD.

On this podcast, he discusses how athletes, coaches, parents and kids should approach the shutdown.

He talks about the benefits of reflective practice, about how coaches can use this time to probe their athletes' creative sides and create autonomous athletes, and how managers, who always want more time, should now use this period to challenge themselves.

He answers readers' questions. Should individual player programmes go into pre-season mode or attempt to keep players ticking over? Ed believes in the 'staying ready' approach.

But he warns against the temptation to binge, instead focus on training smart.

Throughout the show, Dr Ed lists a range of resources that athletes and coaches and parents can turn to for training ideas for athletes at all levels — from inter-county to the club under 6s.

Here are some of those mentioned:

RESOURCES

BelievePerform.com

UKcoaching.org

Mike Carroll @Fit_For_Golf

Kelly Starrett's The Ready State @thereadystate or www.thereadystate.com

Visualisation and meditation: @InsightTimer

scienceforsport.com

complementarytraining.net

Rob Carroll @thevideoanalyst

www.footblogball.wordpress.com Mark O'Sullivan (@markstkhlm)

Magic Academy Challenge Cards @TheMagicAcad

Kevin Mulcahy @movementcoachkm

PODCASTS

The Sport Psych Show by Dan Abrahams

Finding Mastery by Michael Gervais

Pacy Performance by Rob Pacey

NSCA Coaching Podcast

The Talent Equation by Stuart Armstrong

The Science of Sport by Ross Tucker

Earn You Edge

Bill Simmons

BOOKS

The Brain Always Wins by John Sullivan and Chris Parker

The Talent Code by Daniel Coyle

The Culture Code by Daniel Coyle

The Pressure Principle by Dave Alred

Coaching Better Every Season by Wade Gilbert

Conscious Coaching by Brett Bartholomew

The Constraints Led Coaching Approach by Ian Renshaw et al

Psychological Safety by Dan Radecki Leonie Hull et al

The Power of Moments by Chip Heath and Dan Heath

More on this topic

Lost song provides a sure-fire hit for GimletLost song provides a sure-fire hit for Gimlet

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Johnny Holland on GAA crossover and taking the club route Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Johnny Holland on GAA crossover and taking the club route

The Podcast Corner: Diamond podcast sheds new light on empireThe Podcast Corner: Diamond podcast sheds new light on empire

Dalo's GAA Show: The referees strike backDalo's GAA Show: The referees strike back

TOPIC: Podcast

More in this Section

Irish boxers in limbo after Olympic boxing qualifier cancelled with immediate effectIrish boxers in limbo after Olympic boxing qualifier cancelled with immediate effect

Losing momentum in Six Nations is concerning – former Ireland captain Keith WoodLosing momentum in Six Nations is concerning – former Ireland captain Keith Wood

Scotland international who tested positive for coronavirus out of hospitalScotland international who tested positive for coronavirus out of hospital

Possible outcomes as UEFA prepares to decide on European football fixturesPossible outcomes as UEFA prepares to decide on European football fixtures


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson looks at plants that’ll help suppress weeds and add colour and form to bordersPlant power: We’ve got you covered to keep weeds at bay

Self-isolation and social distancing can mean it’s easy to stop working out entirely, but your body and mind will hugely benefit from exercise.4 fitness challenges to try at home

Kya de Longchamps has advice on giving your house a fresh coat for spring.Giving your house a fresh coat of paint? What you need to know

For Love Island winner Greg O’Shea, dairy foods play a crucial part in a balanced diet.Highlighting milk and dairy foods are a key to healthy growth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »