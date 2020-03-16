GAA Podcast: Using the shutdown — Dr Ed Coughlan on the benefits of practice when you can't train

Dr Ed Coughlan discusses how athletes and coaches can use the unprecedented shutdown on collective training to reset and reeducate and come back better.
Ed (@DrSkillAcq) has vast experience on GAA touchlines as well as working as a practice coach with top golfers all over the world. He lectures in sports science at CIT and UCD.
On this podcast, he discusses how athletes, coaches, parents and kids should approach the shutdown.
He talks about the benefits of reflective practice, about how coaches can use this time to probe their athletes' creative sides and create autonomous athletes, and how managers, who always want more time, should now use this period to challenge themselves.
He answers readers' questions. Should individual player programmes go into pre-season mode or attempt to keep players ticking over? Ed believes in the 'staying ready' approach.
But he warns against the temptation to binge, instead focus on training smart.
Throughout the show, Dr Ed lists a range of resources that athletes and coaches and parents can turn to for training ideas for athletes at all levels — from inter-county to the club under 6s.
Here are some of those mentioned:
RESOURCES
BelievePerform.com
UKcoaching.org
Mike Carroll @Fit_For_Golf
Kelly Starrett's The Ready State @thereadystate or www.thereadystate.com
Visualisation and meditation: @InsightTimer
scienceforsport.com
complementarytraining.net
Rob Carroll @thevideoanalyst
www.footblogball.wordpress.com Mark O'Sullivan (@markstkhlm)
Magic Academy Challenge Cards @TheMagicAcad
Kevin Mulcahy @movementcoachkm
PODCASTS
The Sport Psych Show by Dan Abrahams
Finding Mastery by Michael Gervais
Pacy Performance by Rob Pacey
NSCA Coaching Podcast
The Talent Equation by Stuart Armstrong
The Science of Sport by Ross Tucker
Earn You Edge
Bill Simmons
BOOKS
The Brain Always Wins by John Sullivan and Chris Parker
The Talent Code by Daniel Coyle
The Culture Code by Daniel Coyle
The Pressure Principle by Dave Alred
Coaching Better Every Season by Wade Gilbert
Conscious Coaching by Brett Bartholomew
The Constraints Led Coaching Approach by Ian Renshaw et al
Psychological Safety by Dan Radecki Leonie Hull et al
The Power of Moments by Chip Heath and Dan Heath