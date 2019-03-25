GAA podcast: Tactics are for winners, Limerick v Waterford final, woe for Joe, Cork drop and buzz back in Mayo

Anthony Daly and John Fogarty review the hurling weekend and we hear from Ronan McCarthy and James Horan

- Anthony Daly on the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

- How will Limerick cope without performance psychologist Caroline Currid

- And why 'humble' Colm Collins has masterminded Clare's football escape

- John Fogarty on Joe Canning's injury and Galway's problems

- Ronan McCarthy warns Cork will have no divine right to climb out of Division 3

- And James Horan on Mayo progress as jubilant fans greet their team's qualification for the Allianz Football League final