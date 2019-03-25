NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

GAA podcast: Tactics are for winners, Limerick v Waterford final, woe for Joe, Cork drop and buzz back in Mayo

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 04:50 PM

Anthony Daly and John Fogarty review the hurling weekend and we hear from Ronan McCarthy and James Horan

- Anthony Daly on the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals

- How will Limerick cope without performance psychologist Caroline Currid

- And why 'humble' Colm Collins has masterminded Clare's football escape

- John Fogarty on Joe Canning's injury and Galway's problems

- Ronan McCarthy warns Cork will have no divine right to climb out of Division 3

- And James Horan on Mayo progress as jubilant fans greet their team's qualification for the Allianz Football League final

More on this topic

Optimising our inshore fisheries

Alan Brazil breached broadcasting rules by saying Asians caused rat infestation

Ex-Catalonia leader brings books to German prison where he was detained last year

U2's The Edge can’t build six houses in Malibu

More in this Section

UEFA called to investigate as “anger” expressed over Schar concussion

Cardiff to argue Sala transfer was invalid

O’Neill eager to win on the road after solid start at home

Season over for luckless van der Flier


Lifestyle

Open your mind to making an entrance

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »