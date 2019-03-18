GAA podcast: Shefflin the new Cody? Dubs' Thurles statement. Tyrone's evolution. And Crokes schooled

Anthony Daly, John Fogarty and Brendan O’Brien review the Allianz League weekend with Colm O'Connor.

1m: Anthony Daly on ‘cool’ Henry Shefflin’s ruthless streak, and why the All-Ireland club hurling championship structure must be changed and the final moved from St Patrick’s Day.

13m: Brendan O’Brien on the Dublin hurlers’ impressive Allianz League win over Tipperary in Thurles and where it leaves Liam Sheedy’s championship preparations.

19m30s: John Fogarty on Jim Gavin’s upset after the Dubs fail to make the Allianz League final for the first time in his reign. And how Tyrone are changing style under Mickey Harte.

27m: After Corofin retained their All-Ireland Club football title at Croke Park, there’s an honest reaction from Dr Crokes selectors Niall O'Callaghan and Edmund O'Sullivan who admit they were 'schooled' by the better team. And they also talk about the club futures of Colm Cooper, Eoin Brosnan and manager Pat O'Shea.