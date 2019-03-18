NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

GAA podcast: Shefflin the new Cody? Dubs' Thurles statement. Tyrone's evolution. And Crokes schooled

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Anthony Daly, John Fogarty and Brendan O’Brien review the Allianz League weekend with Colm O'Connor.

1m: Anthony Daly on ‘cool’ Henry Shefflin’s ruthless streak, and why the All-Ireland club hurling championship structure must be changed and the final moved from St Patrick’s Day.

13m: Brendan O’Brien on the Dublin hurlers’ impressive Allianz League win over Tipperary in Thurles and where it leaves Liam Sheedy’s championship preparations.

19m30s: John Fogarty on Jim Gavin’s upset after the Dubs fail to make the Allianz League final for the first time in his reign. And how Tyrone are changing style under Mickey Harte.

27m: After Corofin retained their All-Ireland Club football title at Croke Park, there’s an honest reaction from Dr Crokes selectors Niall O'Callaghan and Edmund O'Sullivan who admit they were 'schooled' by the better team. And they also talk about the club futures of Colm Cooper, Eoin Brosnan and manager Pat O'Shea.

More on this topic

Weekend talking points: What each team needs in the league

Nothing but pain for outclassed Crokes as Corofin add another All-Ireland title

Seven up for Shefflin’s Shamrocks as Ballyhale crowned champions

No swerve by resolute Dublin on trip to Tipp

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

What the Australian Grand Prix told us about the season ahead

Premier League top-four finish impossible if Chelsea do not improve – Sarri

Victory comes at price for Galway


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »