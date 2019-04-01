GAA podcast: Quirke and Dalo's Allianz League review, with Ger Cunningham and John Divilly

The pundits take over the studio to review the league finals and the season so far.

Looking back at the hurling, we wonder will anyone be able to get at Limerick via their Tom Brady and what effect Joe Canning's injury will have on Galway.

Is Mayo's league triumph a step towards the mountaintop of the championship or is it still Dublin's to lose? Kerry might have something to say about that, despite the perception of them being a work in progress, but it is certainly not as clearcut as before.

We also examine the Corofin conundrum and Cork's club v county solution: 'A joke' or 'thinking outside the box'.