GAA Podcast: Kingdom royalty Seamus Moynihan on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford and those Kerry fans

In a special GAA podcast, Kerry great Seamus Moynihan chats highs, lows and the players he'd happily walk down Mean St beside.
- Modern Kerry and a different attitude to defending
- How good Dublin are
- The moment in a schools game he knew David Clifford was special
- Kerry's famine years
- '97 still the sweetest
- How the Royal disaster happened
- Tyrone turning Croke Park into Times Square
- Reinventing himself for 2006
- The one Kerry player he'd bring to the trenches
- The ability of Kerry fans to keep your feet on the ground
And much more....