GAA Podcast: Kingdom royalty Seamus Moynihan on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford and those Kerry fans

Monday, March 02, 2020 - 06:09 PM

In a special GAA podcast, Kerry great Seamus Moynihan chats highs, lows and the players he'd happily walk down Mean St beside.

- Modern Kerry and a different attitude to defending

- How good Dublin are

- The moment in a schools game he knew David Clifford was special

- Kerry's famine years

- '97 still the sweetest

- How the Royal disaster happened

- Tyrone turning Croke Park into Times Square

- Reinventing himself for 2006

- The one Kerry player he'd bring to the trenches

- The ability of Kerry fans to keep your feet on the ground

And much more....

