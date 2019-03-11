NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
GAA podcast: Friends of Kieran O'Connor, Carlow rising, Offaly's fall, Tipp's Spanish lessons, Kilkenny bullied

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 03:00 PM

Anthony Daly and John Fogarty review the Allianz League weekend with Colm O'Connor.

1m: The Cork All-Ireland winner who needs your help Brendan Crowley is one of the driving forces behind the fundraising campaign for Cork All-Ireland winner Kieran O’Connor, who is suffering with a rare form of cancer. Brendan describes the incredible outpouring of support and generosity for his former Aghada teammate since Graham Canty’s emotional article in Saturday’s Irish Examiner.

To help out, check out the hashtag #friendsofkieran or click here.

11m: Anthony Daly on Colm Bonnar's Carlow revolution and why Offaly’s fortunes have collapsed. Dalo fears it’s more to do with taking an eye off the ball underage than tactics at senior level.

26m: Dalo on Tipp's trip to Spain and how foreign training camps can turn a season.

29m30s: John Fogarty asks if Kilkenny are now the team being bullied in physical exchanges.

GAAPodcastSport

