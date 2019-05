Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.

- Dalo gets it in the neck from Cork's Twitter contingent.

- Cork's brave changes.

- A Limerick systems failure or individuals under par?

- Tipp the new favourites but does a weakness remain?

- Waterford's biggest game in an era coming up

- Kilkenny setting pretty

- Sideline shenanigans and refereeing apologies

- Westmeath's Joe Quaid on track to meet Limerick?

And much more in an hour of hurling chat....