Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. 2010 memories

Conor Counihan and Mike Quirke join Tony Leen to discuss the weekend's Allianz Football League action and controversy.
- Triple jeapardy. A penalty and two subs used? Is that suitable punishment for a keeper's foul?
- How can umpiring be improved?
- The double yellow cop-out
- Taking the clock off the referee
- Defenders Union: Don't just protect the marquee forward
- Galway the coming force
- Cork on the rise
- Down visit sparks memories of 2010
- Conor Counihan's 'holistic' role as Cork's five-year planner
And much more