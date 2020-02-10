Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. 2010 memories

Conor Counihan and Mike Quirke join Tony Leen to discuss the weekend's Allianz Football League action and controversy.

- Triple jeapardy. A penalty and two subs used? Is that suitable punishment for a keeper's foul?

- How can umpiring be improved?

- The double yellow cop-out

- Taking the clock off the referee

- Defenders Union: Don't just protect the marquee forward

- Galway the coming force

- Cork on the rise

- Down visit sparks memories of 2010

- Conor Counihan's 'holistic' role as Cork's five-year planner

And much more