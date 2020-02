Retired Munster winger Ronan O'Mahony joins the Duncans Casey and Williams to chat all things Munster and Six Nations.

- Rassie's line in the sand

- Jacques Nienaber's 'attitude drills'

- Cold showers in Glasgow

- The lads' Hogg moments

- Following the ref to the tryline

- Eddie Jones' commuppance

- Farrell's worst ever game

- The French revolution

- Ireland's 'new play' same as the old play

And much more...