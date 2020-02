A baker who chased the American dream and went to two Rugby World Cups, former Munster man John Quill joins Duncan Casey and Duncan Williams.

Plus:

Duncan plays AIL during the end of the world.

Warm-up routines you don't want to know about.

The RFU decision that will devastate so many Irish rugby players.

But Duncan C does the numbers to come up with a solution.

Hodnett's rise and Munster's growing West Cork mafia.