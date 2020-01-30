Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Everest in underpants, Ireland’s ‘transition’, mystery of leadership groups

Donal Lenihan and Ireland-20s’ Cork Con out-half Jack Crowley join 'the new Ant and Dec of Irish rugby' for the first of our rugby podcasts.

- Duncan Williams enjoying life at Con via a Bermuda triangle.

- Duncan Casey’s extreme experiment with cold showers and ice baths.

- Ireland’s transition and Farrell’s presence.

- The money racket of the 13-month season.

- Rugby values: who let Finn Russell miss the boat?

- Handling Austin Healey and life on a Lions tour.

- The transition from schools rugby to academy life.

- And why wasn’t Duncan W elected onto any leadership groups?