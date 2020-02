Duncan Casey and Duncan Williams take on the rugby week, joined by player turned agent John Andress.

- Duncan W 'doubles up' with Cork Con and the 'legends'

- Duncan C sits at the president's table and tucks into the apple tart

- Will the move to a global league kill rugby?

- The rugby agent who won't represent two players in the same position at the same club

- Are England Ireland's kryptonite?

- French Jamie Vardys

And Duncan C's best Owen Farrell impression