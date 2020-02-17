News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dalo's Hurling Show: The media finally catches up with Brick Walsh

Dalo's Hurling Show: The media finally catches up with Brick Walsh
By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 01:57 PM

Michael 'Brick' Walsh, Ger Cunningham and Eoghan Cormican join Anthony Daly to review the Allianz Hurling League weekend.

In association with Allianz Ireland.

More on this topic

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Sherry's dream career and injury nightmare. Hidden talent in the AILDuncan & Duncan Rugby: Sherry's dream career and injury nightmare. Hidden talent in the AIL

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. 2010 memoriesFootball Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. 2010 memories

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeingDuncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeing

Dalo’s GAA Show: Cork's field of dreams, savage Limerick, a Banner double, big dog Quirke goes topDalo’s GAA Show: Cork's field of dreams, savage Limerick, a Banner double, big dog Quirke goes top

TOPIC: Podcast

More in this Section

Pogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – SolskjaerPogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – Solskjaer

Lampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopesLampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopes

BBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ commentsBBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ comments

Football rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem SterlingFootball rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem Sterling


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »