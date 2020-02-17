Dalo's Hurling Show: The media finally catches up with Brick Walsh

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Michael 'Brick' Walsh, Ger Cunningham and Eoghan Cormican join Anthony Daly to review the Allianz Hurling League weekend.
In association with Allianz Ireland.
More on this topic
Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Sherry's dream career and injury nightmare. Hidden talent in the AIL
Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin bin quirks. Protecting defenders too. 2010 memories
Duncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeing
Dalo’s GAA Show: Cork's field of dreams, savage Limerick, a Banner double, big dog Quirke goes top
More in this Section
Pogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – Solskjaer
Lampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopes
BBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ comments
Football rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem Sterling
Lifestyle
Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone
How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert
Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on
Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job