Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick obliterate Tipp, Davy's checkmate, So unKilkenny

Anthony Daly reviews the hurling weekend with Brian Hogan, TJ Ryan and Ger Cunningham. In association with Renault - Official car partner of the GAA.
- Pieces of magic and 'bringing it to the edge'
- The Munster final six-player swing
- Did Sheedy ignore Kiely's lesson?
- Limerick's puckout mastery
- Tipp's attractive route to recovery
- The changing role of forwards. It even took TJ Reid a few years
- Did Davy cod Cody by going up the middle?
- Wexford's tungsten spine
- Why did Cats panic?
- Laois have Eddie Brennan's goalscoring touch
And much more in an hour of hurling chat...