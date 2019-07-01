News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick obliterate Tipp, Davy's checkmate, So unKilkenny

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 03:20 PM

Anthony Daly reviews the hurling weekend with Brian Hogan, TJ Ryan and Ger Cunningham. In association with Renault - Official car partner of the GAA.

  • Pieces of magic and 'bringing it to the edge'
  • The Munster final six-player swing
  • Did Sheedy ignore Kiely's lesson?
  • Limerick's puckout mastery
  • Tipp's attractive route to recovery
  • The changing role of forwards. It even took TJ Reid a few years
  • Did Davy cod Cody by going up the middle?
  • Wexford's tungsten spine
  • Why did Cats panic?
  • Laois have Eddie Brennan's goalscoring touch

And much more in an hour of hurling chat...

Limerick move swiftly and seamlessly through the gears

