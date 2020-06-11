News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dalo's Hurling Show: A big squeeze for clubs - how is the GAA season going to work?

Dalo's Hurling Show: A big squeeze for clubs - how is the GAA season going to work?
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:13 AM

TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to thrash out how the club GAA season can be played. 

Who's going to break the rules and can the Covid-19 guidelines be enforced?


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight dealAnthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal

Waterford ace Maurice Shanahan determined to prove Liam Cahill wrongWaterford ace Maurice Shanahan determined to prove Liam Cahill wrong

Everton lose Theo Walcott ahead of derby clash with LiverpoolEverton lose Theo Walcott ahead of derby clash with Liverpool

MLS to return with month-long tournament at Disney WorldMLS to return with month-long tournament at Disney World


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »