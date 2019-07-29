News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance; Will Davy Fitz stay on? Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 02:29 PM

Ken Hogan, Ger Cunnigham and Brian Hogan join Anthony Daly to dissect the weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals.

In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Does Brian Cody really do tactics?

- Kilkenny forwards put on defensive display.

- Limerick controversially miss out on a '65.

- The Ballyhale influence on Kilkenny.

- Wexford's supporters bring something magic.

- Sunday Game sweeper talk OTT.

- Tipp's bench prove the doubters wrong.

- Has the sliotar over the bar?

- Will Davy stay or go?

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

The best reaction to Donal Óg's 'British culture' commentThe best reaction to Donal Óg's 'British culture' comment

Former All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v WexfordFormer All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v Wexford

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finalsRefereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

Sheedy: Tipp answered their critics with epic defeat of WexfordSheedy: Tipp answered their critics with epic defeat of Wexford

Hurling

