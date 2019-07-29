Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance; Will Davy Fitz stay on? Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

Ken Hogan, Ger Cunnigham and Brian Hogan join Anthony Daly to dissect the weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals.

- Does Brian Cody really do tactics?

- Kilkenny forwards put on defensive display.

- Limerick controversially miss out on a '65.

- The Ballyhale influence on Kilkenny.

- Wexford's supporters bring something magic.

- Sunday Game sweeper talk OTT.

- Tipp's bench prove the doubters wrong.

- Has the sliotar over the bar?

- Will Davy stay or go?