Former Westmeath stalwart turned selector Brendan Murtagh joins Anthony Daly to discuss how counties outside hurling's elite can join the top tier.





- Missing out on a Leinster title after telling Páidí Ó Sé the hurlers wanted him back

- The days when 'nobody gave a shite about us'

- The value of the Christy Ring as a launchpad

- The small details that cost you dearly against the top teams

- And why the next step for Westmeath is to 'take a scalp'