Dalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber Liston

Dalo's GAA Show: The life and times of the Bomber Liston
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 01:28 PM

From running fitness classes in Waterville with Micko to winning seven All-Ireland medals, great Kerry footballer Eoin 'Bomber' Liston talks life and football with Anthony Daly.


