News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dalo's GAA Show: Dr Con on cocooning, Ringy and the strikes

Dalo's GAA Show: Dr Con on cocooning, Ringy and the strikes
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 09:08 PM

Legendary Cork medic Dr Con Murphy joins Anthony Daly and Mark Landers to chat about more than 40 years of memories from Cork hurling and football dressing rooms.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

More in this Section

Richard Cockerill hopes to extend Edinburgh stay beyond 2021Richard Cockerill hopes to extend Edinburgh stay beyond 2021

Davy Glennon admits to daily struggle with gambling addictionDavy Glennon admits to daily struggle with gambling addiction

Funeral takes place of Cork GAA superfan 'Jonty' O'LearyFuneral takes place of Cork GAA superfan 'Jonty' O'Leary

The leading candidates to replace Sebastian Vettel at FerrariThe leading candidates to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari


Lifestyle

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

Eugene Lamb features in TG4's new series, An Bhoirinn, about the Burren area of Co Clare.Question of Taste: Eugene Lamb, uilleann pipe maker and botanist

Talos, aka Eoin French, tells Mike McGrath-Bryan about the journey that led him to leaving architecture and releasing his acclaimed debut album Wild AleeB-Side the Leeside: How Talos turned his back on the drawing board for 'Wild Alee'

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »