Dalo's GAA Podcast: A Championship will be needed as a celebration of life

Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 12:18 AM

Kieran Shannon and John Fogarty join Anthony Daly to discuss what will become of the GAA season.

Plus Dalo tackles some listeners' questions, including finally revealing who started the row in the 1990 Clare County U21 final.

