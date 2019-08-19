Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp; Richie's red; Hogan & Hawkeye; One-dimensional Cats?

Ken Hogan, Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham review Tipp's All-Ireland triumph with Anthony Daly.
In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.
- Liam Sheedy's business template, management by delegation
- The Teneo factor
- Head-high tackles: should Richie Hogan have seen red?
- Ken Hogan's pride
- But what has Hawkeye got against his son?
- Bill's breakthrough: Niall O'Meara makes his mark
- Tommy Dunne's second coming too
- The imprint of Eamon O'Shea; on backs as well as forwards
- Heartbroken for Bonner...
- Sheedy will be barricaded into Semple now
And much more...