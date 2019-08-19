News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp; Richie's red; Hogan & Hawkeye; One-dimensional Cats?

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 02:14 PM

Ken Hogan, Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham review Tipp's All-Ireland triumph with Anthony Daly.

- Liam Sheedy's business template, management by delegation

- The Teneo factor

- Head-high tackles: should Richie Hogan have seen red?

- Ken Hogan's pride

- But what has Hawkeye got against his son?

- Bill's breakthrough: Niall O'Meara makes his mark

- Tommy Dunne's second coming too

- The imprint of Eamon O'Shea; on backs as well as forwards

- Heartbroken for Bonner...

- Sheedy will be barricaded into Semple now

And much more...

