Ger Cunningham, Derek McGrath and Kyle Hayes preview Tipperary v Kilkenny with Anthony Daly.

In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Who would have called this after the Munster and Leinster finals?

- Kyle Hayes on Kilkenny's 'all-out war' in the semi.

- How Tipp can cause Cody a problem

- Can you afford a grey area around TJ Reid?

- A team in transition with 40 medals

- The magic of a special Irish day

And much more.