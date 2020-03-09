Cheltenham preview: Anthony Daly and Ruby Walsh on the magic and madness of festival week

Legendary racing photographer Pat Healy, Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and the 'King of Cheltenham' Ruby Walsh join regular Cheltenham visitor Anthony Daly for a special festival preview podcast.

- Memorable punting operations and coups

- Pitch & toss and jumping tables

- National anthems before pool finals

- "Rhythm is a dancer"

- The difference in reception for a winner that's been backed

- Ruby Ruby Ruby: The golden memories and biggest regrets

- How McCoy changed the mindset

And much more....

And if it's a steer for a punt you're after, dash straight to 52 minutes.