Cheltenham preview: Anthony Daly and Ruby Walsh on the magic and madness of festival week

Monday, March 09, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Legendary racing photographer Pat Healy, Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and the 'King of Cheltenham' Ruby Walsh join regular Cheltenham visitor Anthony Daly for a special festival preview podcast.

- Memorable punting operations and coups

- Pitch & toss and jumping tables

- National anthems before pool finals

- "Rhythm is a dancer"

- The difference in reception for a winner that's been backed

- Ruby Ruby Ruby: The golden memories and biggest regrets

- How McCoy changed the mindset

And much more....

And if it's a steer for a punt you're after, dash straight to 52 minutes.

