Dalo and Quirke GAA Pod: Clare despair, Clucko's legacy, gouging deterrents and Dalo in Speedos

Mike Quirke and Anthony Daly review the weekend's GAA with Tony Leen and Michael Moynihan.

Dalo's dismay but is there hope for Clare?

Who's the boss, who's the gaffer. What's the dynamic with joint managers?

Football v hurling. Time for a punditry deathmatch.

TJ Reid's magnificence.

Not the face! How to stop football's gougers.

Have Donegal joined the five-in-a-row blockers?

How Cluxton changed the game and when Dalo met him in a nightclub, plus the mental image of 2019: Dalo in Speedos in the Dublin hurlers dressing room.