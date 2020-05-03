CPA chairman Micheal Briody on ending lockdown: The club player fears being used as a guinea pig

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
in Ireland: 523712.
Club Players Association chairman Micheal Briody joins Colm O'Connor to discuss the government plan to emerge from lockdown and what it means for the GAA.
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our
outstanding team of sports writers
More in this Section
Kevin De Bruyne would consider Man City future if two-year European ban upheld
Marcus Rashford sends encouragement to academy players after season ended
Scottish Premiership clubs and Dundee United discuss return to action plans
US Women’s equal pay claim thrown out of court
Lifestyle
Expecting a baby in the middle of a pandemic
Crawford exhibition highlights migrants' plight
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job