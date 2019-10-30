News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets
Conor Counihan.
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 05:25 AM

Cork football masterminds Conor Counihan, Keith Ricken, and Maurice Moore will oversee a GAA coaching workshop in Mallow next month.

The event, hosted by Davis College, is aimed at everyone interested in GAA coaching, across football, hurling, and camogie. Counihan, who led Cork to the All-Ireland in 2010 and is now Project Co-ordinator of the 2024 Five-Year Plan for Cork Football, will make a presentation on implementing the plan at grassroots level.

Ricken and Moore, the manager and coach pairing who led Cork’s U20s to a sensational All-Ireland victory over Dublin in August, will give a practical football coaching workshop, focusing on key aspects of the game.

Martin Fogarty, the GAA’s National Hurling Development Manager and former All-Ireland-winning Kilkenny coach under Brian Cody, will deliver a hurling coaching workshop.

The event, which will take place on Monday, November 11, at 7pm, is being held in conjunction with Pat Spratt, the GAA games development administrator for North Cork.

Youth and adult coaches from the region and beyond are more than welcome.

“Sport forms a very important part of school life in Davis College.

"It is hoped that this event will will make a contribution to coaching and player development,” said Pat Bradley.

“The benefits of being involved in sport are enormous, especially during the secondary school years.

The benefits come through at all levels, including physical, mental, and also at a social and personal level. It also provides a very good balance with study and learning.

“The school enters teams at U14, U16, and U18 levels at both county and Munster level in both hurling and football. It also has a very active ladies football section.”

A €5 cover charge will be collected on the night. To register email your name and club to pbradley@daviscollege.ie.

READ MORE

First step on ‘very long’ road for Beara GAA

More on this topic

Tributes to ‘one of nature’s gentlemen’Tributes to ‘one of nature’s gentlemen’

Quirke believes GAA jumped the gun with Tier 2 modelQuirke believes GAA jumped the gun with Tier 2 model

Maher’s quest for honours far from satedMaher’s quest for honours far from sated

First step on ‘very long’ road for Beara GAAFirst step on ‘very long’ road for Beara GAA

Conor CounihanCorkFootballGAATOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clashBarcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Clubs could seek increased use of VAR monitorsClubs could seek increased use of VAR monitors

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba voidOle Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba void

Rugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – MitchellRugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – Mitchell


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »